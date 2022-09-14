SuperRare (RARE) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

SuperRare (RARE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. SuperRare has a total market cap of $19.09 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SuperRare has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SuperRare

SuperRare’s genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The official website for SuperRare is superrare.com. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperRare is a platform to buy and sell NFTs, a network owned & governed by artists, collectors and curators.”

