Sutton Place Investors LLC Acquires 11,340 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 60.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 2,773.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

FCTR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,799. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

