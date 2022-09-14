Sutton Place Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Sutton Place Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 62,063 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 44,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 32,749 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

MEAR stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 53,056 shares. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74.

