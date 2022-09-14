Sutton Place Investors LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,357,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,174 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after acquiring an additional 64,576 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 974,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 147,853 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 92.0% during the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 915,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 840,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $23.89. 11,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,596. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $30.43.

