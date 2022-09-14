Sutton Place Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. 1,107,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,337,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

