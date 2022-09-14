Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 2,906 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sutton Place Investors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,726,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,562,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VLUE traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.46. 364,314 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

