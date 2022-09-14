Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the August 15th total of 411,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance
SWMAF stock remained flat at $9.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19.
About Swedish Match AB (publ)
