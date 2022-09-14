Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the August 15th total of 411,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance

SWMAF stock remained flat at $9.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

