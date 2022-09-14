Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $1.73 Million in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOAC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,708,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,849 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,721 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 108.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,583,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 823,185 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:BOAC remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 255,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,568. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

Further Reading

