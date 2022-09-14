Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.90% of Talon 1 Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $15,794,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,007,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,886,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $579,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TOAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

