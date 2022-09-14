TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Up 236.4% in August

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 236.4% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 59,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,353. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,339,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after buying an additional 519,201 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 281,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

