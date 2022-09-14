TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Up 236.4% in August

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 236.4% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of TSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 59,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,353. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
