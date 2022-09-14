TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in August

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TMVWY shares. Barclays cut their price target on TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.35) to €15.00 ($15.31) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.75 ($13.01) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TeamViewer from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

TeamViewer Stock Performance

Shares of TMVWY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.