TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the August 15th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TechnoPro Trading Down 4.7 %

TechnoPro stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 94,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,357. TechnoPro has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers various services, including engineer staffing, contract assignment, engineering consulting, domestic nearshore and overseas offshore delivery, job placement, and education and training in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

