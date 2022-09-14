TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the August 15th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TechnoPro Trading Down 4.7 %
TechnoPro stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 94,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,357. TechnoPro has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78.
About TechnoPro
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechnoPro (TCCPY)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.