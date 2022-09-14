Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Down 92.3% in August

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Telkonet Trading Down 0.4 %

TKOI stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 12,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,475. Telkonet has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

About Telkonet

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platform of intelligent automation solutions for the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

