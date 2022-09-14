Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TEZNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.76) to €7.55 ($7.70) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.55 ($8.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.80 ($6.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance

Shares of TEZNY stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. 108,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,779. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

