Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.17

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and traded as high as $27.72. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 396,810 shares changing hands.

Teucrium Corn Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Corn Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 909.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 208.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 75.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Teucrium Corn Fund

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

