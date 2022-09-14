The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Reduced by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.14. The stock had a trading volume of 101,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470,341. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.01.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

