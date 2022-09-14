The Descartes Systems Group Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Separately, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

About The Descartes Systems Group

Shares of DSG stock opened at C$89.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion and a PE ratio of 65.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of C$72.94 and a 52-week high of C$115.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

