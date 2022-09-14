The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the gold and copper producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 target price (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of GOLD opened at $15.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

