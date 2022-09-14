The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 286,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,291,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,357,000 after acquiring an additional 75,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

KHC remained flat at $35.06 during trading on Wednesday. 295,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,791,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

