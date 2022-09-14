The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.
NYSE PG opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
