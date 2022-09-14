The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,723,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 652,877 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $528,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $304,770,000 after purchasing an additional 504,893 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 40,828 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

