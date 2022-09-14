The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.