The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.
Williams Companies Price Performance
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams Companies (WMB)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.