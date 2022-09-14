Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,317.0% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.64.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.29 on Wednesday, hitting $555.53. 28,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,343. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $568.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $217.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

