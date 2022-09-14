THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Down 76.3% in August

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the August 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
THK Stock Performance
OTCMKTS THKLY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.73. THK has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.
THK Company Profile
