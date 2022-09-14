THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Down 76.3% in August

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the August 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

THK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS THKLY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.73. THK has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

