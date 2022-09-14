Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Shares Up 23.4%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating) shot up 23.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 362,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 113,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.63. The stock has a market cap of C$186.15 million and a P/E ratio of -78.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

