Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading Up 6.5%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.08. Approximately 31,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 375,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TDW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 560,224 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,669,271 shares in the company, valued at $47,646,487.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.