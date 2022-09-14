TOP Price Tops $0.0003 (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. TOP has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $99,567.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TOP has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.73 or 0.99996749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056428 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065144 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00075367 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

TOP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

