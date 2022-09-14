Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ TOPS opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. Top Ships has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Top Ships by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

