TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Up 83.3% in August

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
TOR Minerals International Stock Up 0.4 %
TORM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873. TOR Minerals International has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64.
TOR Minerals International Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TOR Minerals International (TORM)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for TOR Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOR Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.