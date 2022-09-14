TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Up 83.3% in August

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

TOR Minerals International Stock Up 0.4 %

TORM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873. TOR Minerals International has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

