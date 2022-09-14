Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $15.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $15,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.04. 626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,794. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.55 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.03.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

