Trust Co. of Oklahoma Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 217,089 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

WMB stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 112,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,704,519. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.