Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 525 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 89,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,891. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

