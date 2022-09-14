Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 636 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,287 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $5,348,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,118 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $127.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,564. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,901 shares of company stock worth $12,015,172. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.