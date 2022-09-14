Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TBXXF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,976. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. Turmalina Metals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.59.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

