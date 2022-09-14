Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Turmalina Metals Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TBXXF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,976. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. Turmalina Metals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.59.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turmalina Metals (TBXXF)
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.