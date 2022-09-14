Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Turning Point Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Turning Point Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 3.6 %

TPB opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $408.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.86 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 8.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

