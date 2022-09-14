U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,742 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.8% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB remained flat at $45.18 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,166. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.