Ultra Price Reaches $0.42 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $128.63 million and $1.76 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,346.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.41 or 0.00591818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00258679 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00048757 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000858 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

