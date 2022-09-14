United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,488 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.08% of United States Steel worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE X traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 675,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,325,185. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

