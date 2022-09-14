Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Down to $17.21

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.21, but opened at $16.78. Upwork shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 1,663 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.93.

Upwork Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,455 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $586,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,052,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $586,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,489 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,915 shares of company stock worth $950,620 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $61,144,000. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $51,719,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Upwork by 2,444.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $37,576,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

