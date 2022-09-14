Utz Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Utz Brands has a payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

NYSE UTZ opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 134.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,379,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 51.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Utz Brands by 10.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Utz Brands by 76.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 111,362 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

