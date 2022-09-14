Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s previous close.

VALE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

