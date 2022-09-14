Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.62. 434,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,558,096. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $52.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

