Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Reduced by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $210.94. 14,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,969. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

