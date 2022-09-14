Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 110,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 41,721 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,127,000 after acquiring an additional 69,353 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $134.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.16.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

