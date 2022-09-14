Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$547.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.28 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.17-$4.17 EPS.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.20.

VEEV stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,830. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.47 and a 200 day moving average of $194.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 274.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

