VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX – Get Rating) rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 11,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,145,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN Trading Up 2.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.