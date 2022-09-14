Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.56 million.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. 8,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,211. The company has a market capitalization of $102.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.79. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Noble Financial started coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 241,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $1,003,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 137,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading

