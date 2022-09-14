Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 153.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,958 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 604.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,156,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,439,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERJ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NYSE ERJ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 51,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,407. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,006.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

