Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 47,359 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,359 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.72. 16,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,678. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.38. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.16 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWC. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

