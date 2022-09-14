Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $162.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.76. The company has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

